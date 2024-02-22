Benton County approves battery energy storage system containers

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new battery energy storage system is coming to Siloam Springs.

The Benton County planning board approved a plan back in December, but the company still has to work with the board to meet some of their requests.

John Switzer, co-founder of SMT Energy, says the board asked the company to do two things. They have to have a berm which will separate residents from the containers and prevent them from seeing it even though the homes are about two football fields away.

“They’re not super close but close enough where when they’re on their second floor or out in their backyard and they look out and there’s a chance they could see it,” he said.

They also have to help with flooding in the area.

“We’re not only going to mitigate our stormwater runoff, we’re going to help mitigate the whole community’s stormwater runoff,” Switzer said. “We should be making the community better. There should be less flooding.”

He says this will create more construction jobs and some tax dollars for the community.

The company is trying to reduce grid congestion in Benton County by using battery energy storage system containers.

This happens when a grid overload prevents electricity from reaching the consumer.

“The point is to be able to ultimately keep the lights on for everybody,” Switzer said.

He says there needs to be more generation and batteries.

“What batteries do is they allow the grid to be stabilized in high-pressure event when supply does not reach demand,” he said.

With the lithium-ion phosphate batteries, he says there you should see a reduction in consumer prices.

“There’s less of these price spikes and volatility, inevitably it will shrink margins and allow for consumers to pay less for their power,” he said.

When Switzer and his team presented this idea to the Benton County planning board in 2023, they were approved to place the containers on Chamber Springs Road in Siloam Springs.

“The project that was approved is more rural, and so there aren’t as many people living within close proximity of the proposed site. So really was compatibility based on distance to existing residences,” Benton County planning director Madison Kienzle said.

They were also trying to place the containers on Bethlehem Road near Centerton, but according to Kienzle, it was denied.

“Due to compatibility of the proposed views adjacent to the other existing residential uses,” she said.

Kienzle says she heard concerns from the public about Bess making a lot of noise.

“SMT submitted a sound study that indicated that the noise levels would be 30 decibels or less at each residence,” she said. “And that was a level of noise that the planning board deemed appropriate and a kind of normal amount of noise that you would just experience in the environment generally.”

She also heard safety concerns about how the batteries could fail and cause a fire.

She says SMT is working closely with local fire agencies and the Benton County fire marshal.

“To develop a plan that meets the needs of the community and to ensure everyone’s safety,” Kienzle said.

Swizter says they have a team who watches the systems 24/7 and if something goes wrong, they have internal fire suppression systems for each container.

“That individual cell will be put out, and so it won’t spread to the additional units. So, it’s really super, super safe,” Switzer said.

Switzer says he expects construction for the battery energy storage system to start in 2026, and it will operate in 2027.

He says there may be more systems in Arkansas over the next few years.

“We’re very excited to have started in Benton County. That was our goal. And we appreciate the planning board’s consideration to allow us to do this project,” he said.

