Benton County couple facing drug, child endangerment charges

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A couple in Benton County has been arrested as the result of a joint investigation by the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and the Big Sandy Police Department.

Officials said they obtained a warrant for a home in the 100 block of Depot Street because of evidence gathered during an ongoing investigation into illicit drug sales in Big Sandy.

Parents of 1-year-old charged after child found alone near 15 pounds of marijuana in Nashville rental

On Saturday, Sept. 30, TBI agents, Big Sandy officers, and Benton County deputies executed the search warrant. According to authorities, not only did they discover fentanyl, marijuana, steroids, a gun, and drug paraphernalia, but they also found two young children in the residence.

The TBI said both adults inside the home when the search warrant was executed were taken into custody. Now, 30-year-old Tanner G. Scronce and 27-year-old Alexandria N. Scronce are each charged with the following offenses:

Possession of Schedule II controlled substance (fentanyl) with intent to distribute

Possession of Schedule VI controlled substance (marijuana) with intent to distribute

Possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony

Felony possession of drug paraphernalia

Two counts of aggravated child endangerment

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

In addition, Tanner reportedly faces an additional count of possession of Schedule III controlled substance (steroids).

According to officials, the Scronces have been booked into the Benton County Jail, each with a $250,000 bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.