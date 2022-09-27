Benton County to take legal action into Auditor-Treasurer Nadean Inman's residency

FOLEY — The Benton County Board voted unanimously to pursue legal action against Benton County Auditor-Treasurer Nadean Inman to determine whether she has the legal right to hold her public office following allegations that she did not reside in Benton County for about a year and a half.

At the board meeting Tuesday, the board voted unanimously to pursue a quo warranto regarding Inman, on the advice of outside legal counsel. Quo warranto is a form of legal action used to test a person's legal standing to hold an elected office, but not evaluate the person's performance in office.

The process is expected to cost the county an estimated $35,000 to $65,000.

"In essence, the board would authorize its attorney to file in district court," Benton County Administrator Monty Headley said at the meeting. "And then that would lead to the discovery phase, which would involve depositions of individuals under oath."

An investigation conducted by the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office in April 2020 and other evidence in Benton County board meeting documents suggest Inman may have lived outside Benton County from October 2018 until April 2020.

Under Minnesota law, a candidate for office must be a resident of the district where they seek election at least 30 days before the general election. Inman's affidavit of candidacy for the office, filed in May 2018, affirmed she would be residing in the jurisdiction of her office.

If an elected official fails to maintain residency where they are elected, their position will be considered vacant, according to a letter from Assistant Benton County Attorney Michelle Meyer.

Inman listed a Becker address — which is in Sherburne County — as her home address from 2018-2022, according to Benton County human resources documents.

There is also evidence she paid a former employee $100 a month in rent to live at a Sauk Rapids address, which Inman listed as her permanent address in the Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services database. No other associations between Inman and that address were found, according to the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office investigation.

Cell phone records obtained in the sheriff's office investigation showed Inman spent a "significant" amount of time at her husband's residence in Becker and there was "little to no cell phone usage" at the Sauk Rapids address.

Inman's name was also listed on property tax statements for the Becker residence from 2017-2021.

Benton County officials didn't know about investigation for over a year

Although Benton County human resources documents list a Sherburne County address for Inman since 2018, the board did not learn there had been an investigation until they were informed by the Assistant Benton County Attorney in June 2021, a year after the investigation was completed.

The board first saw the investigative file about Inman's residency in January.

Records show Benton County Attorney Philip Miller was aware of the investigation in 2020, but he did not bring it to the attention of the Benton County Board of Commissioners.

The Benton County Courts Facility is pictured Thursday, August 5, 2021, in Foley.

Miller told the St. Cloud Times last month he did not inform the board because it was not his responsibility as county attorney, and because Inman had been cleared of criminal wrongdoing, "he was not aware of any information at that point to warrant a civil investigation."

Benton County Administrator Monty Headley said due to assurances from Inman and that "our county attorney's office did not raise any red flags" the board didn't see the need to request the investigative file in June 2021.

"I guess I assumed that our attorney's office had reviewed the file and if they had seen something, they would have let the board and me know," Headley said at the meeting. "So I was not inclined to ask for the file. But it wasn't like negligence or just being lazy, just there was no inclination to ask because we assumed things were fine."

'I'm tired of pushing this under the rug'

Board members at the meeting expressed disbelief, frustration and confusion about how long it took for documents about Inman's residency to come to light.

"The previous board didn't even know about the investigation, didn't know about the outcome, none of the documents included … I don't have a clue how we're here," said Commissioner Jared Gapinski. "I mean, this is substantial information that a county board didn't know about, but are in charge of all of these budgets and people."

Chief Deputy Sherburne County Attorney Samuel Werthelmer II declined to pursue criminal charges against Inman in October 2020, but said in an email Miller was copied on that it would be up to Benton County authorities to determine whether to take civil action based on the evidence.

Miller said in a December email his office would have to step aside if the board were to pursue vacancy of Inman's office because he works closely with Inman, constituting a conflict of interest.

"If we've got our county attorney that's conflicted out, our county sheriff said they couldn't do the investigation — who were the Benton County authorities? I should have got this," Gapinski said. "I think it should have been the past board. And this is very pertinent information that should have been forwarded from departments within. I'm frustrated."

Board chair Steve Heinen said two previous commissioners called him after hearing about the allegations.

"They're just disappointed. You know, that we couldn't have... and maybe some of it falls on us. That we did not ask the right questions. But the information is here," he said.

Although investigating Inman's residency further will "consume considerable resources and time," Heinen said it's part of the board's job. Most board members said they have been hearing from residents about this issue for years.

Headley said he'd talk with the board's outside attorney about next steps.

"I'm tired of pushing this under the rug," Heinen said. "It is time for us to dig into this and get to the bottom of this so we can end this ordeal, one way or another."

