Benton County on pace for another record year for homicides. Many remain unsolved

Benton County set a grisly record last year, and is on track to come near that record again.

The Aug. 5 shooting of Daniel Bueno in Kennewick makes a total of nine people killed in Benton County during 2023, according to Benton County Coroner statistics. That’s just one fewer than the same time last year.

They include four unsolved killings, another murder at a troubled Richland apartment complex and an officer involved shooting near the Columbia Center mall.

While Benton County is on track to have another record year for homicides, Franklin County has continued to dodge that amount of violence. So far, there have been two homicides in 2023.

There are few patterns in the killings. Four have happened in Kennewick, two in Richland and the other three in Benton County rural areas.

Last year, Benton County had 19 homicides, which was well above the average of one to seven a year dating back to 2008. Then the number of homicides started climbing in 2021 with 10 people killed.

The Benton County Coroner’s Office does not include vehicular homicides in its statistics. They are categorized as accidents.

Other violent crime

Homicides remain the one area where crime continues at the same pace that was seen in 2022. Tri-Cities police chiefs pointed to a drop across the board in nearly every other category of crime during a June Tri-Cities Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

For example, Kennewick has seen a 32% drop in violent crimes and a 26% decline in property crimes between January and May compared to the same time frame last year. This has brought the number of those crimes to the middle of the average.

“A lot of it has to do with the men and women of our agency as well as the support of our council and city manager,” Kennewick Chief Chris Guerrero said during the luncheon.

“I’m the first to say that it’s not something we do alone. ... We’re very fortunate in the Tri-Cities that policing in Kennewick has everything to do with policing in Pasco has everything to do with policing in Richland, We all have to do this together.”

January 2023

▪ Jarrod Yockey, 51, was shot in the head during a fight inside of a McMurray Avenue home on Jan. 26. Police discovered his body as two of the people he had come with ran into the street, bleeding from gunshot wounds, and alerted passing drivers.

A Richland couple, Lara Garcia, 29, and Michael Reep, 29, were charged in connection with the shooting. Garcia faces two counts of first-degree assault, and Reep is accused of illegally possessing a firearm. But neither of them are accused of killing Yockey.

The only person who saw Yockey get shot was the homeowner’s son, who told investigators he was getting beaten up when he saw Reep holding a pistol. He then heard a gunshot and saw Yockey die, according to court documents.

March

▪ Ezquiliel “Chico” Martinez, 47, of Pasco, was discovered in an empty lot near a storage business at the corner of East 10th Avenue and East Yew Street about 6:30 p.m. on March 14.

An autopsy found he was killed, but the Benton County Sheriff’s Office has not shared how. The last place a witness saw him alive was around A Street and 18th Avenue in Pasco. It’s unclear how long it was between then and when he died.

No one has been arrested in connection with the death.

May

▪ Edree D’Love Thompson, 20, was shot in the Columbia Park Apartments on May 19. Court records state that Thompson had gone to the apartment complex to help a friend get her children.

Thompson allegedly encountered a group of people outside of the apartment complex and an argument broke out. Antoine Surge, 43, allegedly came up behind Thompson with a gun. The gun was knocked out of Surge’s hand and went off. The older man then chased the Thompson.

He was shot several times and taken to a local hospital where he died a short time later on May 20.

Surge was arrested on May 30 in Ellensburg. He has been charged with second-degree murder and illegally possessing a firearm. He is being held in Benton County jail in lieu of $5 million bail.

▪ Terry Barnhart, 32, was run down by a car on the 2600 block of West Fourth Avenue on May 20 where he died. Police responded to calls about a bleeding man lying on the sidewalk about 4 a.m.

It’s believed the person who hit him did it intentionally, rather than just because they were being reckless, Benton County Coroner Bill Leach said.

No one has been arrested in this case.

June

▪ Jeffrey G. Reeder, 31, was shot and killed by Deputy Elias Perez following a chase through Richland and Kennewick on June 4. Reeder had allegedly been tied to a string of car thefts throughout the Tri-Cities. Police had caught up to the Audi he was driving and chased it before he crashed near the Bank of America outside of the Columbia Center Mall.

Reeder was allegedly trying to take another car at gunpoint when Perez caught up with him and shot him, according to a Regional Special Investigations Unit report.

The unit is continuing its investigation to determine if Perez broke any laws.

▪ Jesus Contreras Chacon, 20, of Yakima, died after someone opened fire into the middle of a party at a Benton City home.

According to court documents, someone opened fire into a crowded garage on Willard Avenue during a party with teens and young adults. Six people, including Chacon, were hit. He died in a car heading to the hospital.

There has not been any additional information released about the shooting. No one has been arrested.

July

▪ Therapist Jenna Olafson, 38, was killed at the El Rancho Reata home she shared with her mother and boyfriend, according to court documents.

Investigators didn’t say why her therapist boyfriend Michael T. Smith, 38, allegedly strangled the woman before leaving her body on the back patio of the home on the 88000 block of East Reata Road, according to court documents.

Smith then allegedly tried to die by suicide.

Olafson’s body was discovered by family members who called 911. Benton County deputies were told they believed Smith was still in the home.

Tri-City Regional SWAT team members along with deputies called for him to come outside. He eventually walked out of the home and was taken to a local hospital.

He has been charged with second-degree murder in Benton County Superior Court.

▪ Brayden Klatt, 25, was shot and killed inside of a Huntington Street home on July 23. Investigators believe his girlfriend, Shayla D. Shearer, 36, pointed a .380 Ruger pistol at his head before pulling the trigger twice in the bedroom.

Shearer claimed the gun accidentally went off and shot him in the head.

August

▪ Daniel Bueno, 36, was shot outside of a home on the 2600 block of West Sixth Avenue on Aug. 5. Neighbors reported hearing a gunshot about 9:45 p.m. near the intersection with South Conway Street.

When they arrived, they discovered Bueno wounded. He was taken to an area hospital where he died.