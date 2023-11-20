Benton County's assessor and collector services down due to lightning strike
Assessor and collector services for all of Benton County went down shortly after noon Monday, according to Melody Kwok, county spokesperson.
It's time for a Super Bowl rematch between two teams that are just as good now as they were nine months ago.
The Cowboys play the Commanders on Thursday for Thanksgiving.
You can save up to 50% off on Sephora's Black Friday beauty deals this week — as long as you know what and, more importantly, when to shop.
The Rams plan to be cautious with Kupp as they wait to see if he'll be able to play Sunday against the Cardinals.
President Biden kicked off the unofficial start of the holiday season on Monday by pardoning two lucky turkeys, Liberty and Bell, from being served on the White House Thanksgiving table this week. Here's what happens next for the gobblers.
According to the tool, called the Voicecel Test, someone classified as an incel solely on their voice is referred to as a "voicecel." The post A viral voice test claims to know if users were incels. How does it work? appeared first on In The Know.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau fines Toyota $60 million for a scheme that prevented customers canceling pricy products that increased payments.
On October 7, Hamas launched an unprecedented terrorist attack on Israel, killing more than 1,200 people with hundreds taken hostage. The attack prompted a deadly response from the Israel Defense Forces, which has reportedly left more than 10,000 people dead in airstrikes and a land incursion. Shortly after the attack, the number of internet-connected honeypots in Israel — manufactured networks designed to lure hackers in — have risen dramatically, according to cybersecurity experts who monitor the internet.
Investors are betting that Paramount is exploring more M&A.
Nvidia's stock reached a record high ahead of the company's earnings report, set for release on Tuesday after the bell.
As the holiday-shortened week begins, focus has shifted to weighing when the Federal Reserve could start cutting rates.
After a weekend of drama, Microsoft now has two of the biggest names in AI working directly for its company.
Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe has taken on another role within the publicly traded EV maker as chief product officer Nick Kalayjian moves out of the job and eventually into an advisory position, according to a regulatory filing and internal emails viewed by TechCrunch. Scaringe will now be responsible for all product development — a critical position at a company working on a next-generation platform that is supposed to deliver more affordable EVs and help catapult Rivian into the mass market. Kalayjian will move to the role of executive vice president of vehicle engineering and propulsion and will continue to report to the CEO.
The Ravens would likely need to make a deep playoff run if Andrews is to have any shot at returning this season.
Thompson-Robinson was 24-for-43 with 165 passing yards and an interception in the Browns' 13-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
Bellator needed a broadcast partner, and PFL had money to spend. The sale makes the combined entity the No. 2 promotion in MMA.
Travis' injury immediately sparked a debate about FSU's candidacy for the playoff, but the committee would be making a big mistake leaving the Seminoles out.
Wrap up these sure-to-wow goodies from Apple, Ninja, Madwell, Cole Haan, MasterClass and Blink.
The 1991 Acura NSX has a 5-cubic-foot trunk. Is that enough for a Honda Motocompacto to fit inside?
The Ukrainian government has fired two of its most senior cybersecurity officials following accusations of alleged embezzlement. Yurii Shchyhol, head of Ukraine's State Special Communications Service of Ukraine, or SSSCIP, and his deputy Victor Zhora (pictured), who served as deputy chairman and chief digital transformation officer at SSSCIP, were both dismissed by the government, according to senior cabinet official Taras Melnychuk in a public post on Telegram. SSSCIP confirmed in a statement on Monday that Ukraine's cabinet had appointed Dmytro Makovskyi as the acting head of SSSCIP, citing an ongoing investigation by Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU).