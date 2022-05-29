Benton deputy kicked in face and injured, but they got their suspect

A Benton County Sheriff’s deputy was kicked in the face and injured Saturday during the arrest of a man suspected of stealing a motorcycle.

Francisco Rodriguez was riding a stolen 2017 Suzuki DR200 in the area of Highland Extension and Thomas Road about two miles west of Benton City, said the sheriff’s office.

Rodriguez pulled away from deputies attempting to arrest him and kicked one of them, according to the sheriff’s office.

He tried to stop an approaching car and grabbed the passenger door in an unsuccessful effort to try to open it, said the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were able to arrest him then. He was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of possessing a stolen motorcycle, third-degree assault and a felony warrant.

No other information was immediately available on the holiday weekend.