Benton guilty on all counts

Dec. 1—LOCKPORT — A Niagara County Court jury took just two and a half hours to convict Billy Benton Jr. in the double murder of a Falls man and his mother.

The seven women and five men who heard the case found Benton, 32, guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the slayings of Brian Harris II, 31, and his mother, Sonia Hamilton, 60, on the morning of May 7, 2020.

The jury also found Benton guilty of first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection with a shooting incident on Jan. 17, 2020 in the 900 block of Ontario Street. Falls police described that incident as "an armed robbery and shooting."

Prosecutors Doreen Hoffmann and Maria Stoelting painted a picture of a bloody crime scene where police found Harris and Hamilton dead from a combination of stab wounds and gunshots. Neighbors had called police after reportedly hearing gunshots coming from Hamilton's home in the 3100 block of Ninth Street at around 6:30 a.m.

Arriving patrol officers said they found Hamilton laying on the sidewalk in front of her home, bleeding heavily from several serious stab wounds. As officers worked feverishly to try to save her life, other officers entered the home and located Harris' body in a second-floor laundry room.

In her opening statement to the jury, Stoelting said Harris had been shot four times and stabbed twice. The prosecutor said police found bloody footprints near Harris' head and the tip of a knife broken off in his skull.

Hamilton, suffering from 11 stab wounds and four gunshots, was able to flee her house according to Stoelting, and make it to the front of a neighbor's home. There, Hamilton cried out, "He shot me. He shot me."

When the neighbor asked Hamilton who had shot her, Stoelting said the victim replied, "B.J. did it."

Prosecutors said "B.J." is a nickname associated with Benton.

Investigators believe Hamilton had tried to intervene in a dispute between her son and Benton, who was known to both of them.

Benton was arrested the next day, on May 8, in Cleveland, Ohio. His girlfriend, Jazzi Clay, 32, of the Falls, faces a charge of hindering prosecution for allegedly driving him to the murder and then driving him to Ohio.

After the verdict, Hoffman said she wanted to "compliment the Niagara Falls Police Department on an excellent job" in their investigation of the crime.

Benton has been described by law enforcement sources as "psychotic" and was no stranger to Falls police after a June 2007 run-in with officers.

In that incident, patrol officers said they responded to a call of "a man with a gun in an orange bag" in the 1100 block of Niagara Avenue. A they approached the man, later identified as Benton, 19 at that time, the officers said he began to walk away from them and then ran into the backyards of homes in the 2000 block of Lockport Street.

As Benton ran, he threw the orange bag into a garbage can as a second suspect tried to distract the officers. The officers finally caught up with Benton in the rear of a home in the 1100 block of Niagara Avenue and took him into custody.

Other officers recovered the orange bag and found a TEK-9 semi-automatic assault rifle with a loaded ammunition clip inside it.

Bernton faces a potential sentence of life behind bars, without the possibility of parole. Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman said he'll ask State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Jr for that maximum sentence.

"These were awful, brutal killings," the district attorney said, "A mother and her son were taken from their family in an act of terrible violence."