Benton Harbor man sentenced for ‘Glock switch’ scheme

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The man who federal investigators was behind a conspiracy to distribute “Glock switches,” which essentially convert semi-automatic pistols into machine guns, will spend years in a federal prison.

Torez Burnett, 21, of Benton Harbor, was sentenced to five years, 10 months behind bars, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Burnett was among several people charged in December as part of a conspiracy. The feds say Burnett got the switches from China and gave or sold them to members of his street gang, called My Brother’s Keeper or MBK, and other people in Benton Harbor and Grand Rapids.

“Mr. Burnet(t) chose to illegally import these devices from China and through his excessive greed, he chose to arm known gang members with fully automatic machine guns,” ATF Detroit Special Agent in Charge James Deir said in a statement. “In the end, Mr. Burnet(t) will have a considerable amount of time in prison to reflect on his poor decision making.”

Burnett in May pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to possess and transfer machine guns and possession and transfer of a machine gun. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says nine other defendants have pleaded guilty in their cases, too. In addition to Burnett, six of them have been sentenced:

Jayvon Anthony: Seven years

Demarcus Greely: Three years, two months

Nicholas Hallo: Three years, 10 months

Demitrius Seuell: Two years, nine months

Omarion Branch: Three years, two months

Eric Williams: Two years

Sentencing is still pending for three more defendants: Quincy Bowman and Timothy Thomas are scheduled to go before a judge on Nov. 29, but a sentencing date has not yet been set for Armando Villanueva.

“A year ago, switches were seldom seen. Now they’re everywhere,” U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said in a statement. “My office will use every resource we have to disrupt the gun trafficking rings bringing these lethal devices into our communities.”

