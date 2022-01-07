Benton man faces 24 years in prison for drug trafficking

Friday morning United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced the sentencing of a Benton man for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Robert Edward Simpson, 49, was sentenced by Chief Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to 24 years and four months in prison, followed by five years supervised release.

Simpson was one of six indicted by a federal grand jury for drug trafficking charges in Oct. 2020.

On June 24, 2021, Simpson pleaded guilty and admitted to conspiring with Thomas Shane Benefield, Tania Cedillo, Rosa Palacios a/k/a “Mama,” Casey Head and Tanya Simpson-Procell, to distribute methamphetamine.

Agents with FBI’s Northwest Louisiana Violent Crime Task Force conducted an investigation into the drug trafficking activities of Simpson and his co-defendants.

Through the investigation they were able to obtain an order granting permission to wiretap Simpson’s phone which led agents to learn that Simpson’s drug suppliers were Cedillo and Palacios, who were from the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

Intercepted phone conversations showed that Simpson made trips at least once a week to the Dallas area to pick up large quantities of methamphetamine from the different suppliers.

Benefield and Simpson-Procell both helped Simpson distribute methamphetamine to many different buyers and Head was a regular multi-ounce buyer.

Agents obtained evidence that on March 11, 2020, Simpson sold 55.7 grams of methamphetamine to an individual in Shreveport. He was arrested on June 18, 2020 and admitted to buying methamphetamine in the Dallas area and distributing it in the Shreveport/Bossier City area.

The case was investigated by the FBI’s Northwest Louisiana Violent Crime Task Force, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys J. Aaron Crawford and Mike Shannon.

