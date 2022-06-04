Benton man seeks to withdraw guilty plea to felony drug trafficking charges

Jun. 3—WILKES-BARRE — A man from Benton, Columbia County, claimed he was pressured by his former defense attorney into pleading guilty to trafficking illegal drugs.

Mark C. Eyerly, 33, was arrested in a joint investigation by Wilkes-Barre Township police, Luzerne County Drug Task Force and state police peddling a large amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl and heroin in 2020, according to court records.

Court records say Eyerly was staying at the Knights Inn in Pittston Township where he sold methamphetamine in a parking lot on Sept. 29, 2020. When investigators searched the motel room, they allegedly discovered nearly 30 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, packaging materials and a PayPal credit card reader, court records say.

Prior to his arrest at the motel, court records say, Eyerly sold numerous bricks of fentanyl and heroin in the area during August 2020. A brick contains 10 bundles or 100 packs of fentanyl and heroin.

Eyerly was scheduled to be sentenced Friday by Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas on separate counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He pleaded guilty to the charges March 15.

Since then, his former attorney resigned and was appointed Attorney Allyson L. Kacmarski to represent him.

Eyerly told Lupas he wanted to withdraw his guilty plea claiming he was forced by his previous attorney and believed he was pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine, not fentanyl and heroin.

The plea agreement says Eyerly was to be sentenced for delivering 5.4 grams of fentanyl and heroin, which under the state's sentencing guidelines, calls for a sentence of up to three years in prison.

Eyerly claims he has evidence and requested a trial.

Lupas continued Eyerly's case due to Kacmarski being recently appointed and advised to file a motion seeking to withdraw the guilty plea.

Eyerly remains free on $20,000 bail and $150,000 unsecured bail, respectively, on the separate charges.