Benton Police Department searching for escapee from Rivendell Behavioral Health facility

BENTON, Ark. – Police in Benton are searching for a man who escaped from Rivendell Behavioral Health Services Monday night.

Officers said that 28-year-old Joseph Alexander escaped the facility around 8:15 p.m. and has been seen near Springhill & Hwy 5. Authorities said he likely in green paper scrubs and barefoot.

Joseph Alexander, courtesy of the Benton Police Department

Police said that Alexander was being held for a psychological evaluation, but has felony charges out of Benton County, including battery and aggravated assault.

BNPD officials said that anyone who encounters Alexander is asked to call 911 and not approach him.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

