Benton sheriff urging caution on ice after snowmobile falls into lake

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is advising caution for anyone going out onto the ice after a 16-year-old fell through on Little Rock Lake.

At 11:30 on Friday, sheriff deputies responded to a call about a snowmobile falling through the ice on the main basin of Little Rock Lake.

The caller reported that they saw the snowmobile disappear into the water before seeing the driver climb back onto the ice and begin walking toward a fish house near the St. Regis landing.

Deputies arrived at the landing in Watab County where they found the 16-year-old boy from Rice. The boy had been transported from the fish house by an angler on another snowmobile.

The boy was treated at the scene for hypothermia by deputies and fire fighters from the Rice Rescue Squad before being transported to St. Cloud Hospital by Mayo Clinic for further evaluation.

While driving his snowmobile on the lake, the boy saw open water ahead of him but didn’t manage to stop before falling into the water.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office was also assisted on scene by the Sauk Rapids Fire Department and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The office will be working with the boy and his family to ensure the snowmobile is removed from the lake according to state law.

“Even with the drop in temperatures over the last several days, thin ice and open water

exists on significant portions of Little Rock Lake and other area lakes,” Sheriff Troy Heck said in the release.

“Anyone venturing onto the ice should exercise extreme caution, use appropriate tools to test ice thickness, and have handy self-rescue or floatation devices.”

