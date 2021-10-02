Benzie Co. deputy fired for search warrant misconduct

Oct. 2—BEULAH — Prosecutions of up to 20 active Benzie County criminal cases could be impacted by the actions of a Benzie County Sheriff's deputy who was fired for not disclosing relevant details in a search warrant application and other misconduct, according to a county memo.

"Anytime we get any information that law enforcement may have done something that was dishonest, or even potentially dishonest, we have to disclose that to defense attorneys and we've done that," said Benzie County Prosecutor Sara Swanson.

Road Patrol Deputy Matthew Weaver, hired by the county in 2014, was fired Aug. 6 by Benzie County Sheriff Kyle Rosa, for entering a residence without a search warrant, failing to disclose information that may have resulted in the search warrant being denied and for "progressive discipline" — prior conduct unbecoming and neglect of duty violations — a memo provided to the Record-Eagle shows.

Rosa, who declined comment on the particulars of the firing, confirmed Thursday that Weaver is disputing his termination and the union has filed a grievance, though a date for an arbitration hearing has not yet been set, he said.

"As far as his employment status, he is dismissed and separated from the county," Rosa said. "We're working through the issues and we're trying to do the right thing for the community and for the office."

Traverse City attorney Michael Naughton, who records show represents Weaver in the termination, declined comment citing the ongoing dispute.

In July a memo from Swanson was sent to defense attorneys representing clients with a pending case in which Weaver was either listed as a witness or investigator, records show.

"It's disappointing," Swanson said. "It doesn't harm every case. In a domestic violence case, for example, I would put the victim on the stand so whether he's credible or not really doesn't matter. The only time it would really be an issue is when 100 percent you have to rely on his credibility."

Swanson referenced two U.S. Supreme Court cases, Brady v. Maryland, decided in 1963, and United States v. Giglio, decided in 1972, which ruled police are part of the prosecution team and must disclose any evidence that could be favorable to the defense or used to impeach the credibility of a witness.

Counties with a larger population maintain "Brady and Giglio lists" of officers with credibility issues, Swanson said, but this is the only time she sent such a memo since running for office in 2012.

Weaver's personnel records show that in April he and another deputy were dispatched to an apartment on Scenic Highway in the Village of Elberta to investigate a domestic dispute which reportedly escalated into someone running their car into the building.

Weaver entered the apartment through a window — without a search warrant — and opened a top dresser drawer where he found white powder on a mirror, Benzie County Sheriff's Office documents state. He also reportedly saw a corked glass vial on the floor of the bedroom with white residue inside.

Weaver told the apartment complex's manager, Max Kessler, he thought he'd found drugs, internal documents show, Kessler went looking for it himself, found the white powder and the mirror and told another Benzie County deputy, Stephanie Homan, who was working with the Traverse Narcotics Team.

Homan secured a search warrant from an 85th District Court judge for the apartment that same day, documents show, after first reviewing her affidavit with Weaver for accuracy.

Homan later explained the submission process in an interview with officials, which did not include Weaver disclosing he'd entered the apartment without a search warrant or that he'd had to open the dresser drawer to find evidence of what he'd suspected were drugs.

Rosa assigned Undersheriff Greg Hubers to conduct an internal investigation and requested an investigation by the Michigan Sheriffs Association, which in June sent a mission team to Beulah.

"Obviously the sheriff's office could not investigate this," Swanson said. "And I think our deputies are pretty close to the Michigan State Police that work in this area. So I think that was the right decision to have a mission team look at it."

MSA mission teams are made up of officers from outside the department trained to conduct an internal investigation. The investigation into the actions of Weaver was conducted by Detective Sgt. Mike Wiers of the Missaukee County Sheriff's Office and Sgt. Jeremy King of Mason County Sheriff's Office, records show.

The team shared their report with Swanson, who declined to file charges, yet expressed concerns about Weaver's actions.

"It is my opinion that we cannot prove a crime was committee by Deputy Weaver, however it appears that he knowingly withheld relevant information in the preparation of a search warrant," Swanson said in a letter to Rosa. "This would be a mandatory disclosure under Brady, meaning that we may be required to disclose this information to all defendants and defense counsel on cases in which Deputy Weaver is involved."

The disclosure memo was sent to defense attorneys with pending cases two days later, records show.

Swanson said if criminal charges had been requested by the mission team, she would have requested a special prosecutor from the state's Attorney General's office.

Weaver was previously disciplined by the department prior to his firing, records show.

On July 22, 2020, Weaver received a day of unpaid leave after an offer to assist corrections officers who'd transported a man from Benzie County's jail to Munson Medical Center for a mental health evaluation went awry.

Records show Munson staff called dispatch to complain about Weaver, who they said argued with security officers regarding the hospital's mask policy, declined to use a cloth mask offered by Munson staff and instead donned an industrial-looking gas mask to enter the facility.

Once inside, records state, he stood by the bedside of the man who'd been transferred from the jail and cleaned his fingernails with a pocket knife.

"Then security caught him on camera playing with his knife in room 26 at the head of the patient's bed," a Munson security report reads. "We again went and spoke with him and he continued to become mad, accused us of telling him how to do his job even though we were just asking him to put his knife away and not have it out in front of a suicidal patient."

Benzie County and Weaver are defendants in a federal lawsuit filed earlier this year in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan, following accusations surrounding a July 28, 2019 traffic stop in Thompsonville.

Records show Weaver pulled over Jefferey Lasecki, who was driving a red Ford Focus 42 mph in a 30 mph zone, then used a Taser and arrested him when Lasecki showed Weaver his driver's license but did not remove it from his wallet and refused to hand it to Weaver.

Michigan law states drivers must "display" their license to an officer.

Lasecki was charged with two felony counts of assaulting, resisting and/or obstructing a police officer and one felony count of fourth degree fleeing and eluding a police officer — charges which 86th District Court Judge John D. Mead dismissed after watching Weaver's dashcam video in court.

The federal case is ongoing, with witnesses interviewed earlier this month, records show.

Rosa said he was looking to the future and to that end the department has hired Weaver's replacement — Brandon Ismiel, a Benzie County resident and graduate of Northwest Michigan College's police academy who starts Sunday, he said.