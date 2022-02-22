Benzie homicide case paused for competency evaluation

Feb. 22—BEULAH — A homicide case levied against a Benzie County man is on hold after a judge granted a defense attorney's request for a pair of competency evaluations for his client.

Eighty-fifth District Court Judge John Mead, during a hearing last week, ordered the evaluations for Jeffrey Stratton, 57, one for each case he's charged in, according to a transcript of the hearing.

Stratton is charged one count of open murder and is being held at Benzie County's jail without bond. He is accused of killing his neighbor, Linda Henry, 72, on Feb. 4 inside her home in Homestead Township. Stratton also faces a criminal sexual conduct charge from an earlier case.

Stratton's lawyer, David Huft, who is a public defender, filed the motions for competency evaluations and Benzie County Prosecuting Attorney Sarah Swanson didn't oppose the request. The order suspends all proceedings in the case until the evaluations are complete.

Both evaluations will take place at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services' Center for Forensic Psychiatry where Stratton will be evaluated to see if he can comprehend court proceedings and assist in his own defense.

"We're stopped right now," Swanson said. "And until he's competent, we're not moving this case forward."

Stratton was arrested after an hours-long standoff at his Cinder Road home on Feb. 4 after a Michigan State Police K9 team tracked him there, according to MSP officials. The standoff ended when Stratton tried to run and police tackled him.

Stratton was arraigned on Feb. 6 in 85th District Court on one count of open murder, according to court records.

Swanson said it could be a two-month wait for the results of the competency evaluations to come back, and until then the case will be on hold. Such evaluations are not uncommon, and are conducted to ensure a defendant understands the court process and can assist in their own defense. If a person is not deemed competent, they can be treated at the Center for Forensic Psychiatry to restore competence to stand trial.

Swanson said she was not surprised by the motion or the pause in the case.

The case is an ongoing investigation and not every police report in the case had been submitted to Swanson's office by late last week, she said.

