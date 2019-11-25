Benzinga to Host Special Update on Recreational Licensing Featuring Andrew Brisbo

DETROIT, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Dec. 18, 2019, Benzinga, the leading financial media company behind some of the most compelling events in financial services, will host a special update on the licensing of recreational cannabis in Michigan, featuring the Executive Director of MRA, Andrew Brisbo.

On Nov. 1, LARA's (Licensing and Regulatory Affairs) Marijuana Regulatory Agency started receiving applications for the newly approved adult-use recreational cannabis industry in Michigan. This initiative is headed by MRA Executive Director, Andrew Brisbo, who is responsible for carrying out the Proposal 1 ballot initiative. This proposal legalized adult-use marijuana and created a state licensing system for respective businesses.

Andrew Brisbo will discuss why recreational cannabis sales won't likely begin until March or April of 2020 because of the extensive review process and the high volume of applications. He will provide an update on the approval process and his projections on the imminent cannabis sales.

Limited tickets for this event are still available but selling out fast. For more information on event times, location and to purchase tickets, please visit the Eventbrite event page .

