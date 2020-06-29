Benzinga to Partner with Wealth Builders HQ on Financial API Integration

DETROIT, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, the largest financial news vendor to North American brokerages, announced today that it will partner with Wealth Builders HQ (WBHQ), an educational platform that focuses on teaching its users how to trade stocks, options, and futures.

WBHQ's products include trading computers, software, books, and more. What sets it apart is the "Propriety Learning Model", a product developed by its Head Traders that takes beginner traders to expert levels through a "4 Steps to Success" system.

Through its collaboration with Benzinga, the company will be receiving historical bar data. This data will help its users to keep a pulse on the context necessary for executing profitable trades.

"WBHQ is an extremely helpful service for people learning how make the most of trading and investing," said Benzinga's Luke Jacobi. "We are proud to contribute to their mission through the provision of historical data."

Read more about Benzinga's news and data APIs at cloud.benzinga.com and sign up for WBHQ services at wealthbuildershq.com .

About Benzinga:

Benzinga is the largest vendor of financial news and data to North American financial institutions. Its financial APIs have helped a number of brokerages, educational platforms, and paper trading organizations provide their users with state of the art market coverage.

Benzinga covers all securities throughout the US markets, along with a plethora of companies in foreign markets. To see Benzinga's menu of APIs, check out cloud.benzinga.com .

About WBHQ:

At WBHQ, users will learn how to trade stocks, options and futures like a professional trader regardless of how much they know about the market and how much money they have in a brokerage account. The company's mission is to shape the future of trading the financial markets while accelerating the world's transition to sustainable wealth.

WBHQ offers a number of services to achieve these goals. Its main products include trading computers, trading software, trading books, brokerage opportunities, and more. Its members also have access to a blog with important market strategy information.

WBHQ works hard for all of its clients. According to CEO Robert Roy, "If you reach out your hand for help, I will grab your whole arm. I will never leave a student behind."

To see more information, check out wealthbuildershq.com .

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benzinga-to-partner-with-wealth-builders-hq-on-financial-api-integration-301083851.html

SOURCE Benzinga