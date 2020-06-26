Benzinga and Stake Partner on Financial API Integration

DETROIT, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, the largest financial news vendor to North American brokerages, announced today that it will partner with Stake, an online brokerage platform that provides its global customer base with state of the art opportunities to trade the US market in a safe, reliable way.

Stake's product is bolstered by an extensive catalog of over 3,700 stocks and ETFs for traders to invest in. The company will now be receiving vital market data in the form of US Analyst Ratings Integration. This technology will help its users to keep a pulse on what the top financial analysts are saying about companies on the market.

"Stake's platform is another excellent resource for traders and investors around the world to easily access the opportunities of the US stock market," said Benzinga's Luke Jacobi. "We are proud to contribute to their excellent product by providing them with top US analyst ratings."

"We're hugely excited to bring even greater sophistication to our customers. We stand for better access to opportunity and this sort of depth builds on that. It's been a wonderful partnership with Benzinga so far, and one we look forward to continuing," says Joel Larish, Stake's Chief Product Officer.

Read more about Benzinga's news and data APIs at cloud.benzinga.com and sign up for Stake's services at hellostake.com .

About Benzinga:

Benzinga is the largest vendor of financial news and data to North American financial institutions. Its financial APIs have helped a number of brokerages, educational platforms, and paper trading organizations provide their users with state of the art market coverage.

Benzinga covers all securities throughout the US markets, along with a plethora of companies in foreign markets. To see Benzinga's menu of APIs, check out cloud.benzinga.com .

About Stake:

Having moved from Australia to Chicago, with Optiver, a high frequency trading firm, Stake's founder, Matt Leibowitz, quickly realised that the U.S. is where the opportunity was – the amount of money moving through Apple stock was more than twice the entire Australian stock market.

When Matt returned home and tried to open a U.S. trading account, he was blown away by how broken the process was – paper forms, excessive fees and poor execution.

This inspired the mission to open up the US stock market to the world. So, as they say, Stake was born.

