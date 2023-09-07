Benzonia man charged with harassing law enforcement

Sep. 7—BENZONIA — A 46-year-old Benzonia man was arrested after the Traverse Narcotics Team filed a complaint with Michigan State Police, citing harassment.

State troopers received the complaint in May about "a man who was excessively contacting the office, leaving vulgar messages and making claims of police corruption," according to a press statement Tuesday.

That man, Ryan Welsh King, was asked by the team commander to stop contacting the office, but did not stop, according to Lt. Derrick Carroll. Detectives documented King's voicemails and phone conversations with law enforcement.

Carroll confirmed he also sent vulgar emails and made aggressive phone calls to Benzie County government employees.

An arrest warrant for King was filed Aug. 31, and he was taken into custody to Benzie County Jail.

He was arraigned in the 85th District Court in Benzie County on one count of aggravated stalking, one count of using a computer to commit a crime, one count of malicious use of telecommunications device, one count of a false report of misdemeanor, and habitual offender — third-offense.

King was given a $100,000 bond.

His next scheduled court appearance is 1 p.m. Sept. 25.