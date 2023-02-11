Benzonia man found guilty of threatening court workers

Feb. 11—LANSING — A Benzonia man was found guilty of sending harassing and threatening emails to court workers.

Ryan King, 43, was arrested after sending an email with "veiled death threats" to the 19th Circuit Court administrator last April, according to court records.

King was charged with malicious use of telecommunications service and using a computer to commit a crime, and found guilty on Feb. 6.

Visiting Judge John Middlebrook sentenced King in the 85th District Court in Manistee to two years of probation, with one year of jail suspended, according to Michigan Attorney General's Office.

"Threatening public officials is unacceptable," state Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. "We're pleased that the jury and Judge Middlebrook recognized terroristic threats are not protected under the First Amendment and pose a significant danger to our democracy. My department is committed to holding those who commit these crimes accountable."

King was found guilty in 2017 of aggravated stalking in Benzie County.