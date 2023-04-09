Berdyansk school director suspected of high treason

In Berdyansk the school principal cooperated with the Russian Federation

The case has been sent to a court under Part 2 of Art. 111 (committing high treason under martial law) of Ukraine’s Criminal Code.

The woman faces up to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The suspect lived and worked in Mariupol as a director of a general educational school.

After the city was occupied, she moved to Berdyansk, where she became a school director, organising education according to Russian curriculum and standards.

About 700 people in Melitopol and area are believed to have collaborated with the Russian occupiers. Their cases are being investigated.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine