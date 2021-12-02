Berea High protest held after video shows altercation involving students, administrators

A protest was held Thursday morning outside of Berea High School in response to videos that surfaced on social media showing parts of an altercation that occurred at the school on Tuesday.

The video appears to show white school resource officers and school officials restraining Black students who were involved in an incident prior to the start of the video recording.

The incident began when a 15-year-old student placed another student in a chokehold, said Lt. Ryan Flood, spokesman for the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.

As school administrators separated the students, the 15-year-old assaulted two administrators, Flood said.

Another student, who is 16 years old, "interjected himself" by assaulting a school staff member, Flood said. He also said that during the altercation, a school resource officer was shoved by another 15-year-old student.

Flood said the Sheriff's Office is pursuing charges against three of the students.

A review of the video by the School District and the Sheriff's Office showed that the restraint tactics used on the students were not inappropriate, said Teri Brinkman, Greenville County Schools' executive director of strategic communications and engagement.

Brinkman said the school district has shared the security footage with the mother of the two students charged in the incident and "she did not express any concern or file any kind of incident report over concerns about it."

The Greenville News has submitted a Freedom of Information Act request to the district for the school's video footage.

In response to a request by the News for Sheriff's Office reports on the incident, a cover sheet for an incident report was provided. The narrative on the cover sheet states, "On 11/30/21, I was advised of this incident."

It is unclear whether there is further description of the incident on other pages of the report, but South Carolina law states that law enforcement must make available for inspection any report that details the substance, nature and location of an alleged crime within 14 days of the incident.

The School District released a statement it said was from a family member of a student involved in the initial incident that led to the videos. In the statement, the person identified as a family member said she was concerned the protest was defending students who attacked her family member.

Also according to the School District, the family member said she believes school staff who restrained the students charged "was justified, and saved" her family member from a possibly "more vicious attack."

Greenville County Schools would not identify the family member and the Greenville News was unable to independently verify her identity.

Berea High students were allowed to participate in a peaceful protest Thursday morning, and the school district said that approximately 50-75 students chose to participate.

The protest was led by community advocate Derrick Quarles, who allowed students to have a turn speaking on a microphone and have their voices heard.

Xzariah Welton, 16, a student at Berea High School who filmed one of the videos that surfaced, said she witnessed the incident.

"All I saw was three people holding down (one of the 15-year-old boys) and his brother was trying to jump in," said Welton. "I don't know how I feel coming here (to school) because that could have happened to anybody and I feel like it's not right and for that to happen to kids. You're expecting when you come to school that kids are safe and your child is not being OK and is being choked and harmed at school."

Quarles, who is a candidate for State House District 25, said he got involved because he has led many Black Lives Matter protests and the videos were sent directly to him.

