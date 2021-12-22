Berea man, 21, arrested on child pornography charge

A 21-year-old Berea man has been arrested on charges related to a child sexual abuse material investigation, Kentucky State Police said.

The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Zachery Nelson Feltner.

Feltner is currently charged with one count of distribution of matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance. The charge is a Class-C felony punishable by five to ten years in prison. Feltner was lodged in the Madison County Detention Center.

Feltner was interviewed and arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering Feltner distributing sexually explicit images online, a news release said.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant, and equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.