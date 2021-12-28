Berea man arrested for 2018 assault

Dec. 28—A Berea man was charged for a 2018 assault after he was arrested in a drunk driving investigation.

Tyler C. Ayers, Berea, was arrested on Dec. 23 and charged with fourth-degree assault, failing to appear in court, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or substances, operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license, driving without a moped license, and license to be in possession.

According to a warrant served by the Fayette County District Court, an officer with the Lexington Police Department responded to a call regarding an assault on Jan. 11, 2018. While at the scene, the officer allegedly made contact with a woman who said Ayers had struck her five minutes prior to the officer's arrival.

Text in the warrant states the victim said Ayers fled the scene on foot after the alleged assault. The victim claimed she had been arguing with Ayers earlier in the evening and it had escalated throughout the night. The fighting eventually ended when Ayers allegedly slammed the woman against the wall. A report states the woman hit her head during the altercation.

Further information in the warrant states the victim suffered swelling to the back of her head and called the police. Ayers then allegedly fled the scene on foot. According to the warrant, the victim said Ayers had never hit her before, but that he did have destructive and violent tendencies like hitting walls.

Nearly four years later, an officer with the Berea Police Department responded to a traffic stop on Richmond Road and Wyldwood Way after an off-duty officer confirmed Ayers was operating a motor vehicle. According to an arrest citation, the off-duty officer saw Ayers drive erratically. The officer allegedly saw Ayers make a sudden U-turn and stop in the middle of the road.

While speaking to Ayers, the arresting officer allegedly detected the odor of alcohol on Ayers' breath. A breathalyzer test was administered and it allegedly indicated the presence of alcohol. A field sobriety test was performed on Ayers and he was arrested.

Ayers allegedly admitted to drinking three shots of vodka several hours before the arrest and to drinking heavily the night before. He allegedly admitted to have been driving under the influence of alcohol. He was transported to St. Joseph Berea where implied consent was read, he also consented to a blood test before being taken to the Madison County Detention Center, according to an arrest citation.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.