Berea man arrested after alleged break in

Sep. 8—A Berea man faces multiple charges after allegedly breaking into a residence.

On Sept. 5, officers of the Berea Police Department (BPD), responded to a Madison County Dispatch call about an alleged burglary of a residence off of Highway 1016.

According to police records, Arron Masters, Richmond, made entry into residence through a back door in the early hours of the morning on Sept. 5. His entry woke up the occupants of the residence.

When officers arrived at the scene they located Masters in the driveway of the residence with one of the residents of the home.

According to an arrest citation, BPD officers observed more than $500 worth of damage to the exterior of the property.

The citation states the back door into garage and window framing had been broken, several flower pots were flipped over and the back door appeared to have the rubber seal torn at the bottom of door.

Masters told officers he went into the residence through a back door because he had seen people out in the field carrying lanterns and he went inside the residence to "save them," according to police documents.

According to his arrest citation, Masters also told officers once he had successfully entered the residence, he began yelling in an attempt to wake up the homeowners to "get them out of the residence."

The accused allegedly also told officers he snorted methamphetamine three days prior to the incident— it was noted by the responding officers in the report Masters was very hyperactive and unable to sit still at the time of arrest.

He was then transported to Madison County Detention Center without incident.

Arrest citations indicated officers wore body cams and photographs were taken of property damage at the scene of the incident.

Masters was charged with second-degree burglary, public intoxication of a controlled substance, and second-degree criminal mischief.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and does not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.