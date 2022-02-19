Berea man arrested after alleged burglary attempt

Feb. 19—A Berea man faces burglary charges after an investigation from the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Benjamin Gay, Berea, was arrested on Feb. 13 and charged with second-degree attempted burglary and third-degree criminal mischief.

According to an arrest citation, a deputy with the sheriff's office responded to a residence in reference to an attempted burglary. Gay had allegedly taken a pair of pliers and attempted to break into a residence — leaving the pliers on the porch of the residence after failing to get inside.

A citation indicated Gay returned to the home later and began screaming at the resident who lived there, before finally heading back to his own home. After he was interviewed by the responding deputy, Gay allegedly said he had been to the residence to pick up trash and other assorted items. He told the deputy the items were some of his clothes and other belongings that someone had taken away.

After being arrested, Gay allegedly became irate — screaming he had only went down to the residence in question. He also claimed he had found the pliers on the property and left them on the porch months ago. The resident of the home in question said the pliers had not been lying on the porch earlier that day.