Berea man arrested after allegedly shooting man in the head

Dec. 21—A Berea man was arrested after allegedly shooting a man in the head in a drunken accident.

Colton Cochran, Berea, was arrested on Dec. 12 and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment.

According to an arrest warrant, Cochran was traveling as a passenger in a vehicle with two other people on Nov. 25, 2021. In a statement to an affiant, Cochran allegedly said he consumed 10 to 15, 12-ounce cans of beer in a four to six hour period.

Text in the warrant noted Cochran began handling his Glock pistol and did not realize a live round had been chambered in the firearm. While he was handling the firearm, the live round was allegedly fired, hitting the other passenger in the head and putting the driver at serious risk of death or injury.

The wounded passenger was taken to U.K. hospital and was released several days later.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.