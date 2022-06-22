Berea man arrested on attempted murder charges

Jun. 22—A Berea man was charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a woman in the head.

On the evening of June 21, officers with the Berea Police Department responded to a residence on Logston Heights after they were informed that someone had been shot.

After arriving on the scene, officers allegedly saw Aaron Clarke standing in front of a residence by the road. According to arrest citations, Clarke raised his hands in the air and laid face-down on the ground. He was then detained.

According to police documents, officers found a woman with what appeared to be a gunshot wound inside the residence. She was transported to the hospital by EMS.

Text in arrest citations said Clarke spoke to the arresting officers after being read his Miranda Rights. He allegedly claimed he had been in a verbal argument with the woman and she had said she was going to get an emergency protection order against him.

According to an arrest citation, Clarke then shot the woman in the head with a 9mm handgun and walked outside where the officers arrested him.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.