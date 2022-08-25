Berea man arrested after car break in

Aug. 25—On Tuesday, the Berea Police Department (BPD) responded to a scene around North Broadway after a break in was reported.

According to police documents, a witness claimed a vehicle alarm had gone off and they could see someone going around a vehicle with its lights on.

Arrest citations indicate the suspect, Jarred A. Davidson of Berea, had fled the scene on a bicycle into the wood line between North Broadway and Lester Street.

Davidson was allegedly found hiding in the wood line by the responding officer. A bicycle was located as well.

Davidson was detained and read his rights. During a police interview Carpenter allegedly admitted to busting in the front window of a car and stealing the change in the vehicle's cupholders.

Arrest citations indicated a large amount of change was found in Davidson's pockets.

Davidson was arrested on Aug. 23 and charged with third-degree criminal mischief, failure to appear in court, and theft by unlawful taking or dispossession the contents from a vehicle.

He was lodged at the Madison County Detention Center.

