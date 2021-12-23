Berea man arrested in child pornography investigation

Dec. 23—A Berea man was arrested in a child pornography investigation.

Zachary Nelson Feltner, Berea, was arrested on Dec. 21 and charged with distributing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor.

A cyber tip regarding Feltner was received by the Kentucky State Police. An investigation discovered probable cause and a search warrant was conducted on Feltner's residence, where he confessed to possessing video of a 10-year-old child performing a sex act.

Feltner also told investigators the name of the person he sent the child pornography to, according to a citation.

The equipment used to send the video was seized for forensic examination.

