Berea man arrested for DUI and other charges

Sep. 14—A Berea man was arrested last week and charged with reckless driving

According to his arrest citation, William Rothermel was pulled over by Kentucky State Police (KSP) after a trooper noticed Rothermel crossed over the center line of KY Highway 1016 by three feet on Sept. 9.

In the police report, the trooper stated Rothermel crossed over the line once again, at which time the trooper then conducted an initial traffic stop.

The trooper also noticed the driver was operating on a suspended license and was not wearing his seatbelt, the report added.

Rothermel had conflicting statements regarding the last time he had smoked marijuana, according to police documents. Allegedly, Rothermel told law enforcement it had been five days prior and immediately changed his story to the day before and then confessed to earlier the same day. He, also, told the arresting officer had taken gabapentin.

The trooper also observed Rothermel had "pinpoint pupils."

Rothermel allegedly agreed to a field sobriety test, according to the arrest citation.

The results of the tests suggested that Rothermel couldn't maintain balance during instruction and was impaired, police documents stated.

Rothermel was then transported to Baptist Health in Richmond and consented to a blood test.

Rothermel was arrested and charged with careless driving, failure to wear seatbelt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (second-offense), driving on a DUI suspended license (first-offense), and failure to produce insurance card.

According court records, Rothermel was arrested for a DUI in 2021.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.