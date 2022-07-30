Berea man arrested after falsely reporting flood victims

Jul. 30—Blake Vickers

A Berea man was arrested on Friday after falsely reporting several victims were endangered by flood waters, according to law enforcement.

An arrest citation for Gary M. Brock indicated the man called 911 on Friday morning and said several people and dogs had been swept away due to flooding.

Police documents listed Brock as housing insecure and officers determined the man was living under a bridge.

After arriving on the scene Friday, officers with the Berea Police Department allegedly found Brock intoxicated with alcohol.

Text in arrest citations claim Brock changed his story about the flood victims multiple times when asked to recount what happened.

He was arrested and charged with falsely reporting an incident and alcohol intoxication in a public place.

Other arrests:

Deshawn K. Abbot, Richmond, was arrested on July 28 and charged with fourth-degree assault.

Vernon L. Parker III, Berea, was arrested on July 28 and charged with receiving $10,000 or more in stolen property.

Sherry Lynn Short, Annville, was arrested on July 27 and charged with theft by deception including cold checks for over $1,000 and first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.