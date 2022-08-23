Berea man arrested after firing gun from car

Aug. 23—Blake Vickers

The Richmond Police Department responded to a call on Irvine Road after a witness reported seeing the passenger of a 2011 Ford Focus discharged a firearm out the front passenger.

According to police documents, the witness followed the vehicle to up to Duncannon Lane. Officers located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop near Bucee's Boulevard, where the passenger was identified as Dillon Gooch of Berea. Both the driver and Gooch were detained.

After waiving his Miranda Rights, the driver allegedly told officers that he picked a drunk and upset Gooch up from a party. Arrest citations indicate that Gooch fired a pistol he pulled out of the glove compartment at various areas — including locations on Red Lick Road and near the front entrance of the Blue Grass Army Depot.

The driver allegedly claimed that he told Gooch to stop firing the gun, but could not physically take it from him as he was driving the vehicle. The reporting witness who followed the vehicle first saw gunshots near the Blue Grass Army Depot and made chase because he thought his own vehicle had been hit, according to arrest citations. Officers did not observe any damage to the witness' vehicle and the witness was unharmed.

Upon making contact with Gooch and reading him his Miranda Warning, the arresting officers found the handgun he allegedly fired in the floor of the vehicle with one round in the chamber. Arrest citations indicate that Gooch admitted to firing the weapon and exhibited signs of intoxication while he was being detained. The officers allegedly found marijuana on his person, Gooch was arrested and taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

He was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of marijuana, and alcohol intoxication in a public place.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.