Berea man arrested after hostage situation

Dec. 28—A man has been arrested following a stand-off with the Richmond Police Department.

Ryan Denholm, Berea, was arrested on Dec. 27 and charged with first-degree burglary, kidnapping, first-degree wanton endangerment, the possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and the violation of a KY EPO/DVO.

On Dec. 27, a Richmond Police Officer responded to a domestic dispute on Turpin Drive.

According to a press release from the RPD on social media, Denholm forcefully entered an apartment armed with a handgun and demanded to speak to the victim. The victim and two other residents were allegedly inside the apartment.

According to the press release, Denholm allegedly held the trio hostage at gunpoint until police arrived. Once the officers arrived they were able to negotiate the release of one of the victims without injury, while the other two allegedly had to be rescued from a bathroom window.

The initial female victim had an Emergency Protective Order against Denholm.

Police negotiators arrived on the scene and convinced Denholm to peacefully surrender. He was arrested and taken to the Madison County Detention Center without incident.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.