Berea man arrested after leading police on chase while driving a tractor

Jul. 14—A Berea man was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after he led officers with the Berea Police Department on a chase through town while driving a tractor.

According to police documents, 35-year-old Jared Wehrle evaded officers on a tractor during a chase which occurred across popular walking trails, through the backyards of a neighborhood and apartment complex, and eventually ended at the Greens at Churchill's golf course.

An arrest citation for Wehrle indicates the chase began after an off-duty Berea police officer notified the Berea Police Department (BPD) Wehrle was at a local gas station filling up a blue tractor.

According to court documents, an active warrant for Wehrle's arrest was issued on July 6, 2022. The warrant was issued in connection to an incident in February in which Wehrle was charged with violating an emergency protection order and distributing sexually explicit images without consent.

When officers arrived at the gas station on Wednesday, they asked Wehrle to come down from the tractor to speak with them. Wehrle refused, continued fueling the tractor, and then fled the scene, an arrest citation stated.

Wehrle nearly ran over a BPD officer with the back tire in the process, police documents noted.

A pursuit of Wehrle began with BPD officers following the tractor as it ran through a stop sign and went onto a popular walking trail on Silver Creek Drive. Wehrle then drove the tractor through the backyards of several neighborhood homes and around an apartment complex before returning to the walking trail again.

An arrest citation for Wehrle said he nearly ran over two bicyclists that were on the trail as he attempted to evade police.

According to Berea police, Wehrle then drove the tractor onto the Greens at Churchill's golf course where a 12-year-old was playing golf. The tractor got stuck in a ditch on the golf course during the chase and Wehrle bailed out of the farm vehicle and ran towards the juvenile on foot.

Wehrle was tased by officers and allegedly resisted attempts to place him under arrest. He was eventually handcuffed by officers and a small bag of marijuana was located on Wehrle after a search, an arrest citation noted.

According to police documents, the golf course was significantly damaged during the chase with costs for repairs totaling more than $1,000.

Wehrle was taken to the Madison County Detention Center where he remained on Thursday afternoon.

Wehrle was charged with wanton endangerment of a police officer, fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, disregarding a stop sign, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana.