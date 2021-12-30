Berea man arrested in rape investigation

Dec. 30—A Berea man has been arrested in a rape investigation.

Benjamin Lane, Berea, was arrested on Dec. 28 and charged with first-degree rape.

According to an arrest citation from the Berea Police Department, on Aug. 26, 2021, a woman allegedly reported to Berea police she had been raped twice by Lane in 2013. The victim advised this happened when she was 14-years-old. The case was forwarded to the BPD's Investigative Unit.

Text in the citation stated the victim allegedly told investigators she was alone with Lane at his residence in both instances when he removed her clothing and had intercourse with her. In both alleged encounters, the victim repeatedly asked Lane to stop, but he refused. The victim claimed she was too afraid to fight back.

Information in the arrest citations states the victim had spoken about the incidents with her boyfriend at the time. While the two were no longer together, the victim said her former boyfriend might speak about the incident and verify her claims.

The investigating officer contacted the ex-boyfriend, who allegedly confirmed he remembered talking to the victim about something inappropriate Lane had done to her, but he did not remember specific details.

On Dec. 28, Lane came to the Berea Police Department to speak at the investigating officer's request. He was read his Miranda Rights and allegedly agreed to speak to the officer.

A citation noted Lane denied the allegations.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.