Berea man charged with domestic violence assault

Jul. 1—John Damrell, 25, Berea, was arrested by the Berea Police Department on Monday and charged with fourth-degree assault with a minor injury.

According to a citation, the officer was dispatched to Morgan Street in reference to a domestic situation.

When the officer arrived, both parties were separated.

The officer spoke with the victim, who said she was not feeling well, and went to the doctor's office earlier in the day.

When the victim returned home, the citation states, Damrell, was allegedly upset because she did not remember his cigarettes. She then left the residence and walked to the store to get cigarettes for him.

When she had returned, Damrell told her she did not pick the right ones, and he allegedly became upset again.

The victim told the officer Damrell allegedly grabbed her by the upper arms, pinned her down on the bed, and would not allow her to get up.

According to the citation, the victim told the officer Damrell cursed at her in front of their children. Damrell then allegedly poked her in the left eye.

The victim told police Damrell broke the bed while he pinned the victim.

The citation states, the officer noted, the victim had visible red marks to the upper left arm, and her left eye was red.

When the officer spoke with Damrell, he told the officer the same story, except he said the victim entered the bedroom with a raised fist and intended to strike him.

Damrell was charged and lodged in Madison County Detention Center.

Man allegedly assaults woman while child was present

Tony Long, 46, Richmond, was arrested by Richmond Police Department on Tuesday and charged with fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) with a minor injury.

According to the citation, the officer was dispatched to the Richmond Police Department in reference to a domestic disturbance.

The officer spoke with the victim who told the officer Long struck her while he was driving them home from the store. Long also allegedly assaulted her again when they returned to their home.

Story continues

The citation states, the officer noted significant red sports on her chest and both arms. The officer believed the ones on her arms were starting to turn blue and bruise.

The victim told the officer Long allegedly started striking her while driving, and she was sitting behind him in the vehicle after arguing over an oil change.

According to the citation, the victim did hit him back to defend herself. When they returned home, the victim told the officer Long allegedly hit her again and attempted to strangle her, but he was unsuccessful at cutting off her airway.

The victim told the officer she allegedly had to kick Long off of her for him to stop, and she then drove to the Richmond Police Department for help.

The citation states, Long's child was in the vehicle during the assault and told the officer the same story as the victim.

Long was charged and lodged in the Madison County Detention Center.

Other arrests include:

—Devin Briggs, 18, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) with a minor injury.

—Ada Miniard, 35, Richmond, first-degree wanton endangerment.

—Haley Hickle, 25, Crab Orchard, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.