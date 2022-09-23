Berea man charged following a dispute that resulted in the woman being transported to Berea Hospital

Sep. 23—A Berea man has been charged after a domestic dispute escalated and a woman was transported by EMS to a Berea hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Hunter Wagers, of berea, was arrested Friday, Sept. 15 and charged for assault following an incident between Wagers and a romantic partner on Aug. 10.

According to the arrest warrant, Berea Police Department (BPD) responded to a call of a possible domestic in progress. When the BPD officer arrived on the scene, the victim was not at the location of the incident but was later located at intersection off N. Broadway Street in Berea.

The responding officer alleged that he observed that the female victim had red marks on her face and neck with blood coming from her mouth' when approached, the woman claimed to being having jaw pain.

The victim stated BPD that Wagers had become aggressive towards her and began accusing her of cheating. The woman advised BPD in her statement that the verbal argument escalated when the defendant repeatedly struck her face with his fist and kicked her.

At the time of the incident, Madison County EMS, transported the victim to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

While the female was receiving treatment shortly after the incident, Wagers called her several times.

The victim answered and placed the call on speakerphone where Wagers could be heard by BPD asking who she was with several times, according police documents.

The responding officer allegedly heard Wagers threaten to kill the woman if he found out that she was "with someone". The police document states thevictim reported to law enforcement that this wasn't the first time Wagers physically assaulted her

Hunter Wagers, of Berea, was arrested Sept. 15 and charged with fourth-degree assault, domestic violence (minor injury). The defendant has bail set at $2,500.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and does not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in court of law.