Berea man charged with rape, strangulation, incest

Mar. 3—According to reports from the Madison County Sheriff's Office, a Berea man was arrested after an investigation of sexual misconduct.

The initial investigation indicated that 43 year-old Michael Mays engaged in sex crimes with a juvenile in Feb. 2023.

A Facebook post from the sheriff's office indicated that the investigation was led by Detective Donovan Nolan and resulted in the arrest of Michael Mays on March 2, 2023. Mays was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree strangulation, and incest.

Mays was lodged in the Madison County Detention Center.