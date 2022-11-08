Berea man charged with wanton endangerment and child abuse

Nov. 8—A Berea man was arrested for wanton endangerment and child abuse charges over the weekend.

On Nov. 6, a deputy with the Madison County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence on Old US 25 in response to a domestic dispute.

According to arrest citations, the deputy spoke with Edward Jay Bingham, of Berea, who allegedly told the deputy that he had chased after a vehicle that had a female and two juveniles inside. He claimed he caused a minor collision in order to stop the vehicle.

Bingham allegedly said one of the juveniles had been picked up by her mother without his approval and that he had pursued them to get his daughter back.

Police documents indicate the female victim said her daughter had texted her asking her to pick her up, as she did not like staying with Bingham.

The victim allegedly said Bingham had collided with her vehicle and she feared being ran off the road.

Bingham allegedly ripped open the driver side front door and began aggressively pulling the juvenile victim out of the vehicle by her hair and neck.

The juvenile victim was interviewed by the deputy, who corroborated the adult female victim's recollection of events. According to police documents, the juvenile victim had marks around her arm and neck.

Bingham was arrested on Nov. 6 and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and fourth-degree assault (child abuse).

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.