Berea man faces assault charges after investigation by BPD

Jan. 18—A Berea man resisted arrest after an alleged domestic violence incident.

Dakota Allen Holmberg, Berea, was arrested on Jan. 12 and charged with fourth-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

Officers with the BPD were dispatched to a residence in regards to an domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival, one of the officers spoke to a witness on the scene, who said Holmberg and a female had been fighting and throwing things inside the residence. Several teenaged juveniles were also allegedly on the scene and frightened.

According to the citation, officers searched the residence, only to for Holmberg and the victim had fled out the back door of the residence and hid in a nearby storage shed. The victim had a black eye on the right side of her face.

Holmberg was allegedly aggressive physically and verbally towards the responding officers. One of the officers went in to detain Holmberg, who began to resist arrest. A citation states Holmberg straightened his arms and screamed.

Text in the citation states that Holmberg kicked the inside back door of the squad car once he was detained.

The victim initially would not give a statement on the scene — claiming ng she received the black eye in an accidental fall and nothing had happened but an argument with Holmberg. Several witnesses to the scene allegedly refuted this, according to a citation. They told police Hornburg was the cause of the black eye and that he had given the victim injuries on multiple occasions.

Other arrests:

—Ashlee F. Griggers, California, was arrested on Jan. 9 and charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, second-degree wanton endangerment, failure to maintain the required insurance, and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

—Lindsey Joe Borders, Richmond, was arrested on Jan. 9 and charged with fourth-degree assault.

—Stacy Andrews, Richmond, was arrested on Jan. 10 and charged with fourth-degree assault.

—Billie Martin, Richmond, was arrested on Jan. 10 and charged with fourth-degree assault.

—James Lawrence, Michigan, was arrested on Jan. 11 and charged with being a fugitive from another state.

—Craig Taylor, Berea, was arrested on Jan. 11 and charged with first-degree bail jumping, two counts of failing to appear in court, and being a persistent felony offender.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.