Berea police arrest local man for strangulation, assault, and theft

Dec. 1—Sierra Marling

The Berea Police Department (BPD) charged Dakota Holmberg, with strangulation, assault, and theft after he allegedly attacked someone in a stolen vehicle.

According to a warrant, a victim complained that Holmberg sprayed them in the face with car upholstery cleaner and also pulled them by the hair and hit them in the head when they attempted to leave the vehicle.

The victim alleged they hid in the yard of a nearby residence once they were able to escape the car and that Holmberg fled the scene.

An arrest citation states Holmberg stole the victim's mother's vehicle in the process of fleeing.

When police inquired about the strangulation incident, the victim allegedly informed them the strangulation occurred a few days prior in the same vehicle in the Popeye's parking lot. Holmberg allegedly held the victim in the backseat with their head placed in the bend of his elbow until they nearly passed out.

An arrest citation noted there were signs of physical injuries present on the victim at the time of the report, including a busted lip, black eye, and bruising on their face and body.

Holmberg was arrested on Nov. 23 and charged with first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault, and theft of an automobile $10,000 $1M.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.