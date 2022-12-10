Berea Police respond to drug-related complaint at Speedway

Dec. 10—At approximately 5:47 p.m. on Dec. 5, officers from Berea Police Department (BPD) were dispatched to the Speedway on Prince Royal Dr. in regards to a man allegedly unconscious in a vehicle in front of the store.

According to official police documents, the man — later identified as Jesse Riddell — was awake, alert, and speaking to Speedway staff when officers arrived.

Officers allegedly notice Riddell had slurred speech and pinpoint pupils.

Arrest citations state Riddell informed officers he had used methamphetamine approximately four hours prior. A responding officer reported seeing a pill bottle full of water with no lid next to the gear shift, which the officer suspected to be used for injecting drugs.

Riddell allegedly gave law enforcement permission to search his vehicle. Officers were then able to locate two syringes in the passenger side floorboard as well as a powdery substance—suspected to be heroin—inside a folded piece of paper.

After being arrested and read his rights, Riddell reportedly consented to speak with the officers.

Citations state he claimed the drugs in the vehicle were not his, but stated he was going to use the pill bottle full of water to shoot up at a later time. He further asserted he was only napping when Speedway employees called police.

Riddell was taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

Riddell was charged with first degree possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication-controlled substance.

Other arrests

* Stewart Williams, of Berea, was arrested on Dec. 6 and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, buying/possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructed vision and/or windshield, failure to maintain proof of insurance.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.