Berea Police warn of prop money scam

Dec. 14—Berea Police are making people aware of a scam involving prop money.

This scam involves money that can be used in movies, according to the Berea Police Department.

"We want everyone to be aware that businesses are noticing 'motion picture use only' bills being passed in our area again," the department posted to Facebook.

This is not the first time Madison County, Richmond or Berea has seen prop money scams.

Back in 2021, Richmond Police warned the public about fake $100 bills going around the community.

"It is common for this 'prop money' to have a warning written on it stating it is for motion picture use, but it blends in well with the look of the bill," Berea Police Department's post said.

Having this money is not necessarily a crime, however, using the fake bill to pay for anything is, the police said in the post.

This also isn't the state's first rodeo with counterfeit money.

As reported in Kentucky Today in December of 2021, the Kentucky Attorney General and State Treasurer alerted people to scams that involved counterfeit or fake money during the holiday shopping season.

In two separate instances, a scammer paid for goods with movie production money, which is sold online by many retailers and can be obtained very easily. In another instance, a scammer was able to change authentic one-dollar bills to create counterfeit $20 bills that were to pass what's called as the 'pen test.'

If anyone during the holiday season receives or has received prop money as payment, you're asked to contact law enforcement.