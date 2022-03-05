Berea woman arrested after alleged drunk driving incident

Mar. 5—A Berea woman has been charged with assaulting an officer.

Connie L. Miller, Berea, was arrested on Feb. 26 and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, resisting arrest, third-degree assault of a police or probation officer, no registration plates, no registration receipts, and failure to produce insurance card.

On Feb. 26, a deputy with the Madison County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the Big Hill Food Mart regarding a non-injury collision. The collision allegedly involved an intoxicated driver.

A witness had called dispatch and said he had seen a woman walking away from the collision towards Big Hill Food Mart. The witness claimed the woman (Miller) had thrown her phone at him through his driver side window when he stopped by the scene to ask if she needed help. He said he was waiting at Big Hill Food Mart with Miller's phone when she allegedly arrived on the scene on foot.

The deputy made contact with Miller in the parking lot of Big Hill Food Mart.

According to the arrest citation, Miller had a strong alcoholic odor coming from her and slurred speech.

Miller allegedly was belligerent with the deputy — who said she took a step backward "to show me something" before beginning to disrobe.

The deputy went in to detain the woman after this. Miller allegedly swung her left arm at the deputy, hitting them in the chest with her left elbow. Text in the citation said the deputy pushed Miller up against their patrol vehicle and told Miller to give the deputy both of her hands — asking the woman to calm down so they could talk in that same instance.

According to the citation, Miller proceeded to resist arrest. The deputy then took her to the ground where she allegedly continued hitting the deputy in the upper body with her arms.

Eventually, the deputy was able to detain Miller.

No field sobriety tests were conducted due to Miller's alleged belligerent behavior.

She was placed in a 20 minute observation period upon arriving at the Madison County Detention Center.

Miller allegedly continued the belligerent behavior and denied she wanted to contact an attorney. After the observation period ended, she allegedly consented to a blood test that yielded a BAC of .215. A

According to arrest citations, Miller declined a blood test done at her own expense.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.