Berea woman arrested following Madison County Drug Task Force investigation

Sep. 3—A Berea woman has been arrested and charged with trafficking narcotics, according to a release from the Madison County Drug Task Force.

The release stated the arrest was the culmination of a joint investigation between detectives with the Madison County Drug Task Force and the Madison County Detention Center

The initial investigation alleges Lilliann Reed, 28, of Berea, was involved in trafficking illegal narcotics in Madison County and was attempting to introduce those substances into the Madison County Detention Center.

An investigation, which according to the drug task force release began in August, resulted in the seizure of heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine before the items could be introduced into the detention center.

Reed was charged with trafficking in controlled substance, first degree (cocaine), trafficking in controlled substance, first degree (methamphetamine), and possession of controlled substance, first degree (heroin).

Reed was lodged in the Madison County Detention Center, where she remained on Friday.

The Madison County Drug Task Force is an Appalachia HIDTA-funded initiative comprised of detectives from the Madison County Sheriff's Office, Richmond Police Department, and the Kentucky State Police.