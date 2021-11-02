Berea woman arrested after high speed pursuit with police

Nov. 2—A Berea woman was arrested after deputies with the Madison County Sheriff's Department allegedly saw her driving a stolen vehicle and in pursuit with Berea Police.

According to a citation from the sheriff's department, Linda Gadd, Berea, was driving all over the roadway and passing vehicles at high rates of speed.

Gadd was reported to have been going towards Richmond on US 25 at nearly 100 miles per hour, while she continuously passed vehicles which she nearly missed hitting on the opposite side. She lost control of the vehicle and spun out into a ditch where she came to a complete stop. She did not have a driver's license, and dispatch advised deputies her license was suspended.

Gadd was charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree wanton endangerment, disregarding a stop sign, failure to improper signal, reckless driving, receiving stolen property less than $10,000, no operators moped license, speeding 28 miles per hour over the limit, and operating on a suspended or revoked license.

Other arrests include:

—Kelly Keaton, Salt Lick, Kentucky, first offense operating a motor vehicle under the influence, leaving the scene and failing to render aid or assistance, and operating a vehicle with expired operators license.

—Christina Denny, Richmond, first-degree criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an incident with failure to render aid or assistance.

—Bobby Crepack, Richmond, first offense driving on DUI suspended license, failure to or improper signal, disregarding stop sign.

—Lealand Edwards, Berea, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) no visible injury.

—Taelor Lake, Danville, failure to illuminate headlamps, drug paraphernalia, and first offense trafficking in marijuana less than five pounds.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.