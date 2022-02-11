Berea woman charged with murder

Feb. 11—A Berea woman has been charged with murder after an extensive investigation by the Richmond Police Department.

Law enforcement began the investigation following a fatal car crash previously reported on by The Register in 2020.

Lauren Page Arnold, Berea, was arrested on Feb. 8 and charged with murder, first-degree wanton endangerment, six counts of failing to appear in court, and non-payment of court costs and fees.

No information regarding the charges were found in arrest citations.

According to Richmond Assistant Police Chief William O'Donnell, Arnold is charged with the murder of Lyndsey Cook — a 29-year-old Monticello woman — who was killed when a vehicle driven by Arnold collided with Cook's vehicle on Apr. 11, 2020.

O'Donnell said an investigation from the RPD's Collision Reconstruction Unit began immediately after the crash.

"They did a level one reconstruction on that scene — which is a pretty extensive investigation. Essentially, the outcome of that revealed the Ford Crown Victoria that was being operated by Arnold turned across the path of a Chevy pick up truck that had the right away Southbound on Berea Rd," O'Donnell said. "During that, the front passenger, who was Lyndsey Cook, succumbed to her injuries from the collision on route to a medical facility."

According to the Assistant Police Chief, Arnold was operating her vehicle under the influence and under circumstances that manifested in extreme indifference to human life. After nearly two years of investigations, Arnold was indicted with the murder and first-degree wanton endangerment charges on Dec. 22, 2021.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit which found sufficient evidence to charge Arnold was reformed in 2019. This is the first time it has brought a murder charge.

The initial investigation by RPD into the fatal collision in April 2020 revealed Arnold and two passengers were traveling north on Berea Road (U.S. 25) when Arnold tried to make a left turn into Cannon Corner Citgo, according to a previous Register article.

Arnold turned into the path of a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 32-year-old Justin Engell of Tyner, Kentucky. Engell was driving south and struck the Ford's passenger side.

Arnold and Kayela Boone, 25, were taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center with minor injuries. Lyndsey Cook, 29, Monticello, Kentucky, was pronounced dead at the University of Kentucky Medical Center by the Fayette County Coroner's Office.

Engell was not injured.

According to previous Richmond Register reports, Arnold has an extensive arrest record.

In an article published Mar. 3, 2017, Arnold was arrested on drug charges:

According to the article, Arnold was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.

The article states during a traffic stop, Arnold appeared under the influence and began moving her hands suspiciously as if she were trying to hide an object under her leg.

Arnold told police she had needles in her purse and wallet.

Officers also found a plastic bag holding suspected marijuana, several bagged and unused needles and a large/unsheathed-hunting knife during the search. Arnold told officers whe had used methamphetamine.

Another crime report dated Apr. 6, 2015 implicated Arnold in a substantial heroin bust.

According to the article, nine ounces of heroin were seized from a Mule Shed Lane residence and three people were arrested in what former Assistant Richmond Police Chief Bob Mott called one of the largest Madison County drug seizures in recent years.

A Richmond man and Arnold, as well as a Detroit man, were charged with first-degree controlled substance trafficking (heroin, more than 2 grams) and taken to the Madison County Detention Center. About $6,000 in cash, a shotgun and drug paraphernalia also were seized as a search warrant was executed after a month-long investigation by the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Drug Task Force, Mott said.

"This seizure rivals the other top heroin seizures made by law enforcement in Madison County," Mott said. "That's a huge seizure for this county."

The Madison County HIDTA Drug Task Force includes officers from the Madison County Sheriff's Office, Berea and Richmond police departments, Kentucky State Police and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

All three suspects also were charged with drug paraphernalia possession... Arnold was additionally charged with operating on a suspended operator's license, careless driving and improper equipment because she kept driving when police attempted to stop her for questioning prior to the search.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.