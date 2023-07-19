Bereaved mother opens New Forest residential retreat

Cameron was known for his passion for birds and wildlife

When Cameron Bespolka died in an avalanche in the Austrian Alps ten years ago he was just 16-years-old. To help deal with the grief his family decided to carry on his passion for wildlife. After several years of fundraising they have finally opened a residential retreat in the New Forest to help young people connect with nature.

"Knowing there was a place that was very much inspired by his passion, that will be available for future generations for years to come, has helped," said his mother Corinne Bespolka.

She and her family - who are from Winchester, in Hampshire - set up the Cameron Bespolka Trust and started fundraising just after Cameron's death.

Their aim was to raise money to restore a derelict cottage inside a 1,000-acre RSPB nature reserve near Normansland.

"One of our ways of really dealing with a lot of grief that we went through - losing a child is the worst thing that can happen to you - is carrying on Cameron's passion," Mrs Bespolka said.

The teenager loved animals and being outside.

"When he got to 11 he realised that whenever he was outside, wherever he was, there were always birds, and it was that that attracted him," Mrs Bespolka explained.

After four years of work to restore the building, Cameron's Cottage opened in May.

Corinne Bespolka said Cameron would have loved the trust

It provides a residential retreat for 15 to 25 years old, offering them opportunities to learn more about wildlife and conservation skills.

"We felt it was a living legacy for Cameron," Mrs Bespolka said.

"I think he would be proud. I think one of the things he would have really loved is how much he has left us with."

Young carers, the University of Winchester and Totton College are some of the groups who use the cottage regularly.

Mrs Bespolka said the project had gone "way beyond" what the family ever imagined.

"Cameron would have loved that and would probably have been volunteering," she added.

