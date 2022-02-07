Bereft mom seeks answers, two years after son's death

Feb. 6—M ore than two years after the death of 5-year-old Dennis Vaughan Jr. in Laconia, his mother has not been able to get answers about why her repeated calls for help weren't enough to save her son.

The medical examiner determined his death was a homicide, caused by blunt force to his head and neck.

The little boy's mother, Danielle Vaughan, figures she called the Division of Children, Youth and Families dozens of times — if not hundreds — to report her worries about the home where her children lived after she lost custody.

She still can't understand how her son fell through the cracks, despite her pleas.

She can't understand why no one moved to remove her children from the home when they weren't getting enough to eat, or when they had inexplicable bruises.

She can't understand why the child protection system did not intervene after doctors and teachers reported their concerns.

When DCYF did eventually petition the courts to remove one of her four children from the house, she can't understand why they didn't remove the rest, too.

Review after review of DCYF has found a too-high bar for beginning investigations, and investigations left open for longer than national standards recommend. For years, current and former DCYF staff have complained of heavy workloads and high turnover, which leave inexperienced workers responsible for investigating too many reports and ensuring the safety of too many families.

The death of Elijah Lewis, 5, of Merrimack, last fall and the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery of Manchester, who would be 7, have raised questions anew about how the agency that exists to protect children from abuse and neglect could miss children in danger.

Happy child

Dennis Vaughan Jr. was born in 2014, the fourth of Danielle Vaughan's six children.

Vaughan, now 33, has led a life marred by abuse. She remembered her mother, Sherry Connor, as erratic and prone to violent outbursts. Efforts to locate and reach Connor for this story were unsuccessful.

At 15, Danielle was left in the care of Connor's friend, Dennis Vaughan, who was then 50 years old. They became romantically involved, she got pregnant, and Vaughan was a mother by the time she was 17. They married and eventually had four children. His father named their youngest Dennis Jr., but to Vaughan, he was always her "Boo."

"He wasn't like other kids," she remembered. Her little boy was quiet and observant, the kind of child who could entertain himself. He loved the movie "Cars" and would watch "Barney" DVDs over and over, singing along.

"Boo could just spin in a circle, and he was happy," she said.

But the family's home was not happy, Vaughan said.

Her husband had grown controlling and violent. Both of them had started using drugs. Dennis Sr. has been repeatedly arrested for drugs. In 2016, police raided the family's Laconia home, arresting Dennis Sr. — and Vaughan lost custody of her four children.

"That was the beginning of a horrible four years," she said, but she was willing to move mountains to get her children back.

She kicked heroin. She went to her appointments. She found stable housing, away from Dennis Sr. She worked to piece together a life and prove she could care for her children.

Worrisome situation

In the summer of 2017, a court granted custody of the four children to Vaughan's mother, Connor, following a series of disagreements between Vaughan and a foster family caring for the children.

Vaughan had reservations about the arrangement, after the way she had grown up.

"I knew my mom had that mean bone in her body," she said. But she wanted to believe she would love and care for her grandchildren.

Before long, Vaughan said, she started noticing the children had bruises on their wrists or their ears. One of the children was hospitalized with a concussion. Connor would always have an explanation, Vaughan said.

"I wanted to believe her," she said. "She's my mom."

Then during one visit, Vaughan noticed finger-shaped bruises around her children's chins. "I knew those bruises. I knew what they were from."

Vaughan said her mother used to grab her by the chin, almost lifting her off the floor as she yelled, "Now you look at me."

Those same finger-shaped bruises now marked her children, including her little Boo, Dennis Jr. The bruises worried Vaughan enough to call in a report of possible abuse to the Division of Children Youth and Families.

With each visit, Vaughan said she got more worried. She kept making reports.

'Unfounded' reports

All the children were too skinny, Vaughan said. On a visit to Connor's home for Christmas in 2018, she discovered their deplorable living conditions.

Connor's home in Laconia was vile, Vaughan said, with human and dog feces on the floor. She kept the refrigerator and cabinets locked, so the children — 4-year-old Dennis and the three older children — couldn't get food or drinks themselves. When they got too thirsty, Vaughan said, they drank out of the toilet — and were punished for it. They used a bucket to go to the bathroom.

After that visit, Vaughan figures she called DCYF every day.

But the division screened out her reports, or the cases were closed as "unfounded," she said, meaning an investigation did not turn up abuse or neglect.

The way the Division of Children, Youth and Families screened and investigated reports and closed a high number as "unfounded" was a major criticism in a review of the division by the Center for the Support of Families delivered to then-Gov. Maggie Hassan in December 2016. The report was also reviewed when the Office of the Child Advocate was formed in 2018.

"Reports were often determined unfounded even when evidence of the alleged incidents existed or where DCYF rated the risk of harm to children as very high, high, or moderate, unless there was evidence of serious injury." the report read.

The division has faced criticism for saddling assessment staff with caseloads too large to really investigate, but the division has made efforts to hire more staff in recent years. A spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Human Services said DCYF now has 32 more "assessment" staff — the workers who evaluate reports — than in 2017.

DCYF data show the number and percentage of calls that are "screened in" for possible investigation have dropped, even as the number of reports and referrals has grown. In state fiscal year 2020 — the period when Dennis Jr. died — more than 8,000 referrals, or 45%, were "screened out" and not investigated further.

Of the reports "screened in" for investigation that year, just over 8% were found to be "substantiated," with division staff finding "credible evidence" of abuse or neglect of a child by a caregiver. The proportion of cases found "substantiated" has risen slightly — from around 5% in 2016.

A finding of "unfounded" can happen for a lot of reasons, said Emily Lawrence, an attorney with the state Office of the Child Advocate.

"It doesn't mean the agency doesn't have concerns. It just means the agency doesn't have enough to meet the legal standards for abuse and neglect," Lawrence said. "The legal burden is pretty high."

Division staff may close a case as "unfounded" if it is not clear the child is in imminent danger and instead may recommend services like counseling, on a voluntary basis. In some cases, division staff might think a child is in danger and bring an abuse or neglect petition before a court — but if a judge rejects the petition, Lawrence said, the case still will be classified as "unfounded."

Growing concerns

As Vaughan kept making reports, she said, her worry grew.

One day, Vaughan got a voicemail from her mother, who seemed to have dialed by mistake. Vaughan could hear a hand smacking flesh, her third-oldest child screaming, and her mother screaming back. "I hate you, you dirty dog," she screamed, cursing at the 8-year-old, Vaughan remembered. "I can't wait for someone to take you away."

Vaughan made another report, she said.

In July 2019, Vaughan said, her mother duct-taped that same child to a chair and left him overnight in an Epsom campground. Other people in the campground called police. DCYF petitioned a court to remove the child from Connor on an emergency basis, and returned him to Vaughan.

Vaughan said she is still not clear about why the division removed only one of her children from Connor's care in the summer of 2019 — but did not move to get her other three children, including Dennis Jr., out of Connor's home.

By this time, Vaughan said she was calling for help multiple times a day. She called the Office of the Child Advocate, an ombudsman's office, police, every authority she could think of. She was frantic.

"I was begging to put them anywhere else but her house," Vaugahn said.

At the same time, she was collecting what felt like endless forms, letters, drug tests and attestations she needed to regain custody of her other three children, including Dennis.

Christmas Eve

By December 2019, everything seemed to be coming together, at last. Vaughan found a three-bedroom apartment big enough for her family. She sent the last document that DCYF needed, a letter from the therapist she found for her third-oldest child, on Dec. 23.

On Christmas Eve 2019, Vaughan went into work early for her cleaning job at Elliot Hospital.

She was there less than an hour that Tuesday morning when a state police sergeant asked to talk to her. She felt a knot in her stomach as they walked into an empty room.

"He looks at me and says, 'Dennis is dead.'"

Recounting that day, Vaughan's assured voice broke. She buried her face in her hands, fighting back tears as she remembered the day she lost her little boy.

Police had been called to Sherry Connor's home around 8 a.m. Dennis was taken to Lakes Region General Hospital but was pronounced dead from his injuries. The sergeant said they weren't sure what happened, Vaughan remembered.

She felt sure she knew. Connor was the only adult living in the house, she said.

But she's still trying to get answers about how exactly her son died. In May 2020, an autopsy performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Dennis died of blunt force trauma and ruled the death a homicide.

No one has been charged, Associate Attorney General Jeffery A. Strelzin said in an email, and the investigation is still open.

Vaughan is trying to understand how the child welfare system failed her family so utterly.

State law bars the Office of the Child Advocate from publicly releasing reports on the death of any child involved with DCYF, the office's Lawrence said, as long as criminal investigations remain open.

Vaughan can't understand how the system failed so many times — and worried it could have failed more children, with the death of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis in Merrimack last year, and the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery, who would be 7, after her family said they too had called DCYF over and over.

"All these people reported," Vaughan said. "But they didn't do anything."

The worst case

While children known to DCYF have died, Chip Sullivan, an attorney who has worked with Vaughan, said her family's case is extreme.

Out of 26 children known to have died in New Hampshire between February 2018 and September 2019, the state Office of the Child Advocate counted 15 whose families had been involved with DCYF.

Of those 26 children who died, eight died from natural causes, including sudden infant death syndrome, infections and complications from birth. Another eight died in accidents, including suffocating in their sleep. Two deaths were ruled homicides: a case of intentional carbon monoxide poisoning in which one parent also died, and an accidental drug overdose.

Although the deaths of children involved with the child protection system tragically do happen, Sullivan said it was unusual to see a case like Vaughan's.

"I've never seen anything like what I read in Laconia," he said, referring to reports he has reviewed while helping Vaughan regain custody of her two oldest children, who were placed in a group home after Dennis Jr. died.

"I don't know if Danielle's case was the perfect storm," Sullivan said. "I don't know what happened."

In the years since Dennis Jr. died, Vaughan has regained custody of all her children, and her family is together again — except for the son who will always be missed.

On Vaughan's left forearm, nestled among her colorful tattoos and behind the armor of her jingling silver bracelets, there's a tattoo of a cartoon bear — Boo-Boo, the bowtied bear cub sidekick to Yogi Bear. The tattoo commemorates her little boy and is a reminder in her quest for justice for Dennis, for her little Boo.

"There needs to be accountability for each bruise."

