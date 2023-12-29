Bergen assistant prosecutor retires after 25 years of being a 'voice for the voiceless'

After 25 years of "being a voice for the voiceless," Bergen County Assistant Prosecutor Demetra Maurice has closed the books on that chapter in her life.

Members of the Prosecutor's Office clapped her out on her last day, Nov. 30, celebrating her years of dedicated public service.

The former prosecutor started her career at the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office in 1998 in the Grand Jury Squad before moving to the Domestic Violence Squad. There, she began to learn how to work with victims under trying circumstances, and it shaped how she conducted herself as she progressed in her career.

Demetra Maurice during her retirement clap-out Nov. 30, 2023.

"Those cases were very difficult, and I felt that I owed a lot of the perspective that I gained throughout my career — it started there," Maurice said.

She said it was then she realized she had "an affinity" for cases in which she make a difference in someone's life. She moved to the trial section and began working on more victim-centered cases before being transferred to the Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Unit, which is now known as the Special Victims Unit.

SVU is where Maurice made her home for 15 years, and she said she felt that it provided a way to have the biggest impact on the community.

"It was very rewarding to me," Maurice said. "I met the most extraordinary people under the most trying and tragic of circumstances."

She said being in SVU allowed her to be a "mama bear" and take care of children and other vulnerable people.

"It was really what made my career so fulfilling and rewarding," Maurice said. "And I was truly humbled that I was trusted to speak on behalf of children of tender years and vulnerable people and basically advocate for them."

She recalled a month before retirement receiving a letter from a young woman who was a victim in a sex crimes case when she was a young girl. She said the woman reached out to say thank you for everything she had done and that she is enjoying her life.

"I felt that if that was the only person I helped make a difference in her life, this entire journey was worth it," Maurice said. "My career was worthwhile just knowing I helped one person."

During her tenure in SVU, Maurice was the assistant chief before becoming the chief of the unit. After her 15-year stint there, she moved to the Major Crimes Unit as the chief.

But Maurice's time at the Prosecutor's Office wasn't limited to trying cases. She also served as the community outreach chief and for eight years helped run the Youth Police Academy, which is a two-week summer program for 100 high school students to expose them to what police academy training is like.

For the former prosecutor, trying cases has been about doing the best job she possibly can while also following proper ethics and a moral compass. Maurice said a victim of a crime doesn't get to choose who the prosecutor trying a case is, but she and the other prosecutors do their best to advocate for that victim.

"You fight for what's right, you fight for justice, but I always try to impart on people that you have to be careful," Maurice said. "There's great power in what we do. And you have to treat it like a precious gift, because it's very fragile."

She said this career path requires a person to be fair, compassionate and diligent while conducting themselves with integrity.

"It's never about wins and losses. It's just strictly about justice," the former prosecutor said.

She said prosecutors have to do their jobs "ethically" and to the best of their ability and to remember that a person can't be charged and questions asked later.

Maurice spent one day enjoying retirement before she was ready to start her next job.

"I'm way too young to retire fully," Maurice said with a laugh. "I'm retired from public service, but I still have a lot of years in me, so I can work."

She will now be representing clients in civil litigation after joining McGivney Kluger Clark & Intoccia, a Florham Park law firm.

She said December was a good time to start because it is less hectic, making the transition to the new position easier.

"I'm very excited that I embarked on a second career in the law," Maurice said. "I just wanted to do something different and challenge myself."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Bergen County Prosecutor's Office member retires after 25 years